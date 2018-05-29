Image copyright Met Police Image caption Serena Alexander-Benson left the UK on a Eurotunnel train at Folkestone, police said

A 13-year-old girl who went missing from London is in Poland where her mother lives, police have confirmed.

Serena Alexander-Benson was last seen by her father leaving her home in Wimbledon at about 07:50 BST on Friday.

She left the UK on a Eurotunnel train on Friday morning travelling in a car to Poland with a Polish friend of her mother, police said.

She was wearing her green school uniform and had told her father she was going to school, but did not arrive.

Details of Serena, her mother and the woman who Serena is believed to have travelled with have been provided to the Polish authorities.