Image copyright Reuters Image caption Big Ben has fallen silent since August 2017 to allow for essential repair works to take place

A man has been arrested after the roof of the Palace of Westminster was climbed on to.

Police said the fence was climbed over and scaffolding climbed to the roof of the palace during the incident from about 11:30 BST.

A man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a designated site, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police are not treating the incident as terror-related and no weapons were recovered.