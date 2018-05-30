Man arrested over Palace of Westminster trespass
- 30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after the roof of the Palace of Westminster was climbed on to.
Police said the fence was climbed over and scaffolding climbed to the roof of the palace during the incident from about 11:30 BST.
A man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a designated site, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Police are not treating the incident as terror-related and no weapons were recovered.