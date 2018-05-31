Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police are awaiting post-mortem examination results on Alfie Lamb

Three people have been charged over the "suspicious" death of a three-year-old boy in south London.

Alfie Lamb was found to be "unresponsive" and in cardiac arrest when police and paramedics arrived at Adams Way in Croydon, on 1 February.

He was taken to a central London hospital but died three days later.

Scotland Yard said two women and a man who were all arrested on 28 February have now been charged over Alfie's death.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with ill-treatment of a child.

She, along with an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, also faces a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Police said they were waiting for the final report from a post-mortem examination which took place on 7 February, but were treating the boy's death as "suspicious"