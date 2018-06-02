Image caption The fire broke out at 30 Harley Street at just before 18:00 BST

Firefighters have put out a fire at a six-storey block of flats in central London.

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters were called to the blaze in Harley Street just before 18:00 BST.

The London Fire Brigade said all of the building's fourth floor and half its fifth floor were on fire.

A woman was recued by firefighters using an internal staircase, it added. The building houses flats, a dental clinic and an eye clinic.

On Twitter Cyclist London wrote: "Smoke pouring out at an unbelievable rate, even though some of upstairs windows are closed. Looks like a two level flat. Brickwork blackened. Poor old lady rescued."