Peckham double shooting leaves one man critically hurt
Two men are in hospital, one in a critical condition, following a double shooting in south-east London.
The pair, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital after they were found wounded in Wodehouse Avenue, Peckham, at 20:00 BST on Saturday.
Images taken at the scene showed a blue Ford car with a broken window surrounded by armed police.
Scotland Yard said the Trident and Area Crime Command had been informed and enquiries continue.
No arrests have been made but officers were granted a section 60 order giving them additional stop-and-search powers in the area until 07:00.
The Air Ambulance was also called to the area.
In a separate attack in south-east London, a man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times in Claremont Street, Greenwich, at about 18:45.
He was taken to hospital with "non-life threatening and non life-changing" injuries, police said.
Nobody has been arrested over the stabbing.