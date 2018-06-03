Image copyright Ted Wallace Williams/@ted_w_w Image caption The two men were found wounded in Wodehouse Avenue, Peckham

Two men are in hospital, one in a critical condition, following a double shooting in south-east London.

The pair, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital after they were found wounded in Wodehouse Avenue, Peckham, at 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Images taken at the scene showed a blue Ford car with a broken window surrounded by armed police.

Scotland Yard said the Trident and Area Crime Command had been informed and enquiries continue.

No arrests have been made but officers were granted a section 60 order giving them additional stop-and-search powers in the area until 07:00.

The Air Ambulance was also called to the area.

In a separate attack in south-east London, a man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times in Claremont Street, Greenwich, at about 18:45.

He was taken to hospital with "non-life threatening and non life-changing" injuries, police said.

Nobody has been arrested over the stabbing.