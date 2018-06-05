London

Baby boy critical after Hounslow stabbing

  • 5 June 2018
Helicopter Image copyright Tim Stollery/PA Wire
Image caption The baby boy and woman were taken to hospital by air ambulance

A one-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being stabbed at a home in west London.

A woman in her 30s was also found with less serious knife wounds at the property on Swinfield Close, Hounslow, on Monday evening.

Police and paramedics were called at about 19:00 BST and the victims were taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were looking for a man who lives at the address and is known to the pair.

Any one with any information is asked to contact officers.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites