Image copyright PA Image caption Opponents say a third runway at Heathrow Airport will create a "tsunami" of noise

Campaigners opposed to a third runway being built at Heathrow Airport said the government had "buried the truth" about potential environmental effects.

Cabinet ministers approved outline plans for the expansion on Tuesday, triggering a final vote in Parliament within weeks.

Opponents said expansion would increase noise and could breach air quality limits.

But supporters said it would boost the economy while reducing air pollution.

John Stewart, chair of the campaign group Hacan, said communities would "face a tsunami of noise" with a third runway.

"This is a bad day - many people under new flight paths will find their lives changed forever," he said.

Image copyright Heathrow Airport Image caption A tunnel could be built under the M25 to accommodate the new runway, as shown in this CGI image

The Aviation Environment Federation said the government had "buried the truth" and that the runway would cause "unavoidable environmental damage" with little economic benefit to the UK.

Cait Hewitt said: "[The government] can't get round the fact that a third runway will mean 700 more planes per day flying over London."

Greenpeace said ministers' support for the scheme was "ironic" as it came on World Environment Day.

But Slough Borough Council, whose residents live within a few miles of the airport, said it was "the right decision".

Council leader James Swindlehurst said job opportunities would help to regenerate the town.

He said he would protect his community by working with the airport on mitigation plans such as creating a "green envelope" around Colnbrook village.

Other local authorities are less supportive and may join forces to launch a legal battle against the plans.

Some homes could be demolished to make space for the £14bn project.

Four councils under Heathrow's flight path have already spent at least £350,000 on legal fees challenging the plans.

'Well-judged'

Businesses have said the runway will give them a chance to connect to new markets and boost the economy.

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: "It's essential small firms are given the opportunity to play a part in the huge procurement exercise to build both the runway and associated works, and that promises for increased regional connectivity are delivered."

Sir Howard Davies, who chaired a review recommending the expansion, welcomed Parliament's chance to make a final call.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he hoped MPs will be positive about the "well-judged proposal".

If Parliament does approve the initial plans, Heathrow will begin drawing up more detailed proposals.

These will be put to consultation next year and, if approved, building will begin in 2021.