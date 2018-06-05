London

Teenager charged with Croydon knife car window smash attempt

  • 5 June 2018
Image caption The 19-year-old driver left his car and fled on foot

A teenager has been charged after video footage appeared to show a cyclist trying to smash a car window with a large knife.

The 19-year-old driver of the car attempted to escape, but collided with another vehicle on London Road, Croydon, at about 17:00 BST on 30 May.

Police said there were no injuries.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday and has been charged with affray and threatening a person in a public place with an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

