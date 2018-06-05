Image caption The robbery happened at the Watches of Switzerland store on Regent Street

A gang on scooters has raided a central London jewellery store.

The gang, reportedly armed with knives and hammers, targeted Watches of Switzerland on Regent Street at about 10:15 BST.

The Met Police and said the suspects stole "several items of property". One man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He has been taken to a central London police station and enquiries continue to trace the outstanding suspects.

Image caption A crime scene remains in place as police enquiries continue

Image copyright Twitter/@TopHat_247 Image caption One man has been arrested and the rest of the gang is being hunted

Image caption The gang got away with items from the store

The robbery follows an attack on comedian Michael McIntyre in which two men on a moped smashed his car windows and stole his watch while he was parked outside his children's school.

BBC News correspondent Andy Moore said this was the "sort of thing that's happening on a daily basis on London's streets".

"It is a problem elsewhere but it seems to be the capital is suffering terribly," he added.

Data obtained by the BBC showed number of offences carried out by criminals using mopeds in London has increased from 827 offences in 2012 to more than 23,000 last year.