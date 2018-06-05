Image copyright Ninety90/A&M

Plans have been revealed for a £1.1bn re-development of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, featuring arts and education.

East Bank will include university facilities, a V&A museum, a facility for Sadler's Wells theatre and new BBC studios.

A new residential neighbourhood is also planned. London mayor Sadiq Khan said 50% of new homes would be "affordable".

The project has received a £151m contribution from the government.

It is expected to be finished in 2022.

Mr Khan said: "East Bank is a fantastic collaboration of inter-disciplinary work and world-class institutions that will drive forward growth and inspire more young Londoners to take up creative careers, transforming the communities of east London."

Designs for the new V&A museum have been inspired in by the work of Spanish couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga

University of the Arts London is planning to open its new London College of Fashion, and University College London wants to open a new campus called UCL East, while Sadler's Wells' new facility is expected to house a 550-seat auditorium and six studios.

UAL's London College of Fashion is leading on the development of a new so-called fashion district

The BBC hopes to relocate its famous Maida Vale Studios, which have played host to generations of pop stars from The Beatles to Adele to the park.

The move means the BBC will "be able to record and broadcast more live music than ever before," the BBC's director general Tony Hall told staff in an email.