Image copyright PA Image caption Police have named the dead man as Marc Fontaine, from Walthamstow, east London

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Kensington, west London.

Marc Fontaine, 41, of Walthamstow, east London, died of multiple stab wounds.

The 14-year-old appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Another boy, aged 17, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been remanded in custody at a police station in north London.

Mr Fontaine was found on Cathcart Road at 22:21 BST on 31 May, and died from his injuries shortly after 23:00.