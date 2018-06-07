Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rehan Khan was arrested on Wednesday

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after an 11-month-old boy and a woman were stabbed.

The baby remains in a critical but stable condition following the attack at a home in Hounslow, west London, on Monday.

The woman, 32, also remains in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Rehan Khan, 25, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later.