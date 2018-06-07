Image copyright Reuters Image caption The tower block fire last June killed 72 people

Nine people have been arrested over allegations of fraud in connection with the Grenfell Tower fire.

Eight men and one woman were detained by officers during a series of dawn raids, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

In a briefing, the force said two of the people arrested are linked but that all of the alleged offences are separate.

The value of the alleged frauds range from £25,000 to £100,000.

Three fraudsters have already been jailed for offences relating to the tower block fire in June last year that led to the deaths of 72 people.

'Hurtful and saddening'

Joyce Msokeri said she lost her husband and her home to the blaze to obtain donations.

Mohammad Gamoota pretended a real victim of the fire was his father while Anh Nhu Nguyen made about £12,500 by pretending his wife and son had been killed.

Two more people are due to be sentenced on 13 June after claiming to have lived on the 19th floor of the tower.

Responding to latest arrests, campaign group Grenfell United said there is "no place" for fraudsters in the tower block's "good, decent" community.

Chair Shahin Sadafi added: "It is hurtful and saddening that people would take advantage of a tragedy like this."

A public inquiry into the fire has begun.

It was announced earlier that police are investigating London Fire Brigade's use of a "stay put" policy during the blaze.