Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ms Warner's family said she was "highly independent" and "particularly fond of doing crosswords"

A 90-year-old woman was left in a critical condition after she was severely beaten in her own bed.

Iris Warner was discovered by her son slipping in and out of consciousness in her house in Brent, north-west London, at about 12:45 BST on 4 June.

She was rushed to hospital with her life hanging "in the balance", police said. Her condition has since improved but she requires ongoing treatment.

Ms Warner's son Jeffrey said the family were "sickened" by the attack.

Warning: Images below are graphic

The family have released images of Ms Warner's injuries, including bruising to her face and down the entire length of her body, to try to find the person responsible.

It is believed Ms Warner, who was better known as Anne to her friends, was attacked at some point between midday on 2 June and midday on 4 June.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Iris Warner was discovered by her son slipping in and out of consciousness in her house in Brent

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ms Warner suffered bruising to her face and down the entire length of her body

Ms Warner told officers she was woken by a man standing over her who she believes struck her in the face several times with some kind of instrument.

Scotland Yard said her bedroom was left in a messy state suggesting the man had searched for something, but it is not known yet if anything was stolen.

Det Insp Saj Hussain said Ms Warner has "various medical complications on top of the injuries sustained in the assault that are likely to keep her in hospital for a very long time".

"Her family are desperate for any information from the public that could help us catch this man," he said.

The Met added that extra police patrols would be in the vicinity of the house in Brampton House "in order to reassure the public".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was appalled by the "sickening attack".