Image caption Police say the woman was approached by two men at about 21:10 BST on 4 June

Two teenagers have been arrested after moped robbers in Edgware left a young woman critical in hospital.

The 24-year-old victim suffered a head injury after being punched on 4 June as she struggled with a pillon passenger who stole her phone and bag.

The two suspects made off on the moped in the direction of Stag Lane after leaving the scene on Holyrood Gardens.

Police say two males, aged 17 and 18, have been held on suspicion of robbery.