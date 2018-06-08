Image caption Police were called to a stabbing on Amesbury Avenue, Streatham

A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in south London.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in Streatham. The 18-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence.

The stab victim has been taken to a major trauma centre, according to the London Ambulance Service.

He was found on Amesbury Avenue at about 16:36 BST.