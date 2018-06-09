Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Met issued officers with adapted motorbikes to tackle moped crime in 2017

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with seven robberies made by a moped pillion passenger in London.

Scotland Yard said a string of thefts took place within one hour in the Hornsey, Crouch End and Muswell Hill areas of north London on Thursday.

The 14-year-old was found to have 13 mobile phones on him, the Met said.

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later charged with seven counts of robbery.

The thefts took place between 13:15 and 14:15 BST on Thursday afternoon.

Officers identified two suspects on a moped and arrested the pillion passenger, from Tottenham, but the driver got away.

Nine of the mobile phones found in the boy's possession have been returned to their owners, the Met said in a statement.