London

Third arrest after boy, 16, stabbed in London

  • 9 June 2018
Related Topics
Amesbury Avenue
Image caption The boy was stabbed on Amesbury Avenue in Streatham

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a teenager who was stabbed in south-west London.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after reports of a fight on Amesbury Avenue, Streatham, just after 16:30 BST on Friday.

Police arrested two men aged 18 and 19 near the scene and arrested a third man, aged 58, later that evening.

They remain in custody at south London police stations.

All three were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the 18-year-old was also held on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm.

The victim remains in hospital where his condition is no longer critical, the Metropolitan Police said.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites