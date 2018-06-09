Image caption The boy was stabbed on Amesbury Avenue in Streatham

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a teenager who was stabbed in south-west London.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after reports of a fight on Amesbury Avenue, Streatham, just after 16:30 BST on Friday.

Police arrested two men aged 18 and 19 near the scene and arrested a third man, aged 58, later that evening.

They remain in custody at south London police stations.

All three were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the 18-year-old was also held on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm.

The victim remains in hospital where his condition is no longer critical, the Metropolitan Police said.