Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Met issued officers with adapted motorbikes to tackle moped crime in 2017

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with robbing seven people on a moped in north London.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, went on a crime spree with an accomplice around Hornsey, Crouch End and Muswell Hill on Thursday afternoon, Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard.

He was barred from riding motorbikes and given a 19:00 curfew.

The boy, from Tottenham, denies the charges.

He was charged with seven counts of robbery relating to six mobile phones and an iPod.

'Strict supervision'

District Judge Robin McPhee remanded the defendant, who was dressed in a grey tracksuit, into the care of the local authority.

The court heard that he was likely to be placed back with his family until trial but under strict supervision by the local youth offending team.

He was ordered to abide by a curfew between 07:00 and 19:00; attend meetings with the youth offending team four times a week; and was barred from riding on any two-wheeled vehicles.

Judge McPhee made the defendant repeat his bail conditions back to him before releasing him from the courtroom.

Neither of the defendant's parents was present in court, and Judge McPhee ordered that they attend on the next occasion.