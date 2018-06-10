Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a man found stabbed near Turnpike Lane Station in Haringey

A man in his 30s has died in a stabbing near a north London Tube station

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to Green Lanes near Turnpike Lane station at 21:47 BST on Saturday to reports of a "seriously injured" man.

He had suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force has launched a murder investigation - its 74th in the capital so far this year.

Police believe they know the identity of the man and formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Nearby roads - and Ducketts Common, where police believe he may have been stabbed - have been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

Last month, members of the London Assembly launched an urgent investigation into the recent surge in violent crime in the capital.

Of the Met's murder investigations this year, at least 46 involved knives, while there have been 10 where guns were used.