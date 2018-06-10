Image caption The boy was stabbed on Amesbury Avenue in Streatham

Three people have been charged in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in south-west London.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after reports of a fight on Amesbury Avenue, Streatham, at about 16:30 BST on Friday.

Police arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday.

They now face lesser charges and are due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Roland Gegbe, 18, of Amesbury Avenue; and Starr Peters-Macauley, 19, of no fixed abode; were charged with grievous bodily harm, while Solomon Gegbe, 58, of Amesbury Avenue, was charged with affray and possession of a pointed or bladed article.

All three will appear in court via custody.

The victim remains in hospital where his condition is no longer in a critical condition, the Metropolitan Police said.