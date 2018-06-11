Image copyright Google Image caption A 20-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing in Wilsmere Drive, Northolt

Two people have been critically wounded and a third injured in three separate stabbings in London.

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were in hospital in a critical condition after suffering stab wounds on Sunday evening.

The third man, said to be in his 20s, was in a serious but stable condition, the Metropolitan Police added.

A male was arrested near the scene of the stabbing of the 20-year-old in Northolt, west London.

Police said they were called just after 19:00 BST to reports of a stabbing in Wilsmere Drive, Northolt, and found the 20-year-old suffering stab injuries.

The person arrested, whose age is not yet known, was in custody at a west London police station, the Met added.

The 17-year-old was found stabbed in Coles Crescent, Harrow, after police were alerted at 20:11.

Police said he was taken to hospital and "his condition is being treated as critical at this early stage".

The third victim was found injured when police were called at about 18:20 to Southwell Road in Lambeth, south London.

No arrests have been made in either inquiry.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he was due to meet Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday to "discuss how we address the scourge of serious violence across Britain" following a fatal stabbing in north London on Saturday.

The killing near Turnpike Lane Tube station in Haringey is the Met's 74th murder investigation this year.