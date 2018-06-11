Man fatally stabbed outside Tube station named by police
- 11 June 2018
A man who was found stabbed to death outside Turnpike Lane Tube station in north London on Saturday night has been named by police.
Edmond Jonuzi, 35, is believed to have been injured following an altercation between two groups of in the Ducketts Common area.
Mr Jonuzi died on Green Lanes and a murder investigation was subsequently launched by the Met Police.
Detectives say there have been no arrests.