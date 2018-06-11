Image caption The two accused have been remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on 9 July

A man and a boy have been charged over a moped robbery that left a woman in a critical condition.

The 24-year-old victim suffered a head injury after being punched on 4 June in Edgware, London, as she struggled with a pillion passenger who stole her phone and bag.

James Hicks, 19, of no fixed abode, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with three counts of robbery.

The pair were remanded to appear at Harrow Crown Court on 9 July.

At Willesden Green Magistrates' Court, Mr Hicks and the teenager were also charged with separate robberies on Watling Park, Burnt Oak and Montrose Playing Fields, in Colindale.

They also face three counts of fraud, theft of a motor vehicle, theft and possession of Class B drugs.