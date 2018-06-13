Image copyright Getty/Jason Howes Image caption Canary Wharf on the Jubilee Line is a transport hub for workers in London's financial sector

Last-minute talks are being held to try to avert a strike on one of the Tube's busiest lines.

Jubilee Line staff who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the drivers' union Aslef are set to strike for 24 hours on Thursday in a row over a new timetable.

Transport for London (TfL) said the new timetable is beneficial to Londoners, and called the strike "unjustified".

Aslef said a decision was expected this morning.

The union previously said the new timetable means drivers have to work more Saturdays, and that London Underground had "ignored every offer" to discuss this issue.

Another walkout was called off earlier this month, but Thursday's action is expected to go ahead unless talks between the three parties at the conciliation service Acas are successful.

The Jubilee Line serves 800,000 passengers a day.

TfL is advising passengers to leave extra time and to make alternative travel plans on Thursday.

It warned that some early journeys on Friday may also be affected.

'Work-life balance'

Nigel Holness, TfL's director of network operations for London Underground, said strike action is "completely unnecessary".

"The new Jubilee Line timetable is already benefiting thousands of Londoners every day. I call on the unions to continue working with us to deliver a good service to our customers and to call off this unjustified strike action," he added.

The RMT declined to comment on Wednesday.

Its General Secretary Mick Cash previously said drivers are "angry at the impact on work-life balance" of the new rosters.