Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Karlan Ahearne-Grant has played for England at youth level

Two Charlton Athletic footballers accused of a sex attack on a British woman in Ibiza have appeared in court.

Recco Hackett-Fairchild and Karlan Ahearne-Grant, both aged 20, were arrested on Tuesday after the 19-year-old woman reported a sexual assault in the village of San Jose.

The Foreign Office said it was aware of the allegations and was in contact with the family and Spanish authorities.

Charlton said it would not be commenting due to the investigation.

According to police in Ibiza, the woman and a friend were on holiday on the Spanish island.

They had gone to the town of San Antonio on 11 June and in the afternoon they met several other footballers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reeco Hackett-Fairchild joined Charlton Athletic in 2016

It is alleged that the two women went to a hotel room in San Jose with the footballers, where one of them was sexually assaulted.

The following day, Spanish Police went to the hotel and arrested the two Charlton forwards.

A spokesman for Charlton said: "The club have been made aware and are looking into this matter.

"Due to the ongoing investigation we will not be commenting any further at this stage."

Ahearne-Grant began his career at Charlton in 2014 and has made 69 appearances for The Addicks in all competitions; scoring seven goals.

He has also had loan spells at Cambridge United and Crawley Town and has been capped by England at U17, U18 and U19 levels.

Hackett-Fairchild has made 12 appearances for Charlton since he joined the club in 2016.

The forward has also played for Dagenham & Redbridge and Dulwich Hamlet.