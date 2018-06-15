Image copyright Met Police Image caption A jury previously found Troy Thomas (left) and Nathan Gilmaney guilty of murder

Two moped riders who stabbed a charity youth worker to death during a "four-hour spree of violence" have been sentenced to life in prison.

Nathan Gilmaney, 19, and Troy Thomas, 18, from Maida Vale, west London, killed Abdul Samad, 28, as they tried to rob as many people as possible on the evening of 16 October.

The pair were described as "21st Century highwaymen" in court.

Gilmaney will serve a minimum of 27 years and Thomas a minimum of 22 years.

A jury at the Old Bailey found them guilty of murder last month.

'Wicked' attack

Sentencing, Judge Richard Marks QC told the defendants: "Abdul Samad was an outstanding young man in his 20s, engaged to be married and had his whole life ahead of him.

"Your wicked stabbing of him has left his family understandably utterly devastated."

Gilmaney knifed the charity worker in the chest in an attempt to get the PIN for his phone, the judge said.

He said after being stabbed Mr Samad collapsed on his doorstep in front of his parents, while the robbers went looking for their next victim.

Their pair committed nine knifepoint robberies over four hours in north west London.

Gilmaney stabbed four other victims, who all survived, and admitted he attacked one man because he was "angry" he had tried to run away.