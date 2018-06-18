Image copyright PA Image caption People will gather at Islington Town Hall's steps at 09:30 BST on Tuesday to pay their respect to the victims

A minute's silence will be held to mark the first anniversary of the Finsbury Park terrorist attack.

One man - Makram Ali - died, and nine others were injured when a van was driven into a crowd of people near a north London mosque on 19 June 2017.

The prime minister said it was "an attack on all of us" and the community's bravery "sent a message that terrorism will never succeed".

The silence will be held at Islington Town Hall at 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

"Last year's cowardly attack which targeted innocent worshippers leaving Finsbury Park Mosque was an attack on all of us", Theresa May said.

"As with all acts of terrorism, the intention was to divide us. But we will not let this happen.

"And as we remember the victims of this attack, and Makram Ali who tragically lost his life, we should take strength that it is London's diversity and multitude of communities that makes it one of the world's great cities."

Darren Osborne, 48, was jailed for 43 years for murdering 51-year-old Mr Ali after deliberately ploughing into the crowd on Seven Sisters Road during Ramadan.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV showed Darren Osborne's movements before and during the attack

Mr Ali's daughter, Ruzina Akhtar, said: "Our father, like the victims of most terrorism, was entirely innocent which makes his death in this violent way all the more hurtful.

"He was such a peaceful and simple man, he had no bad thoughts for anyone."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption People prayed on the street after the attack

Councillor Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, said: "One year ago, a terrorist attack took the life of Makram Ali, injured many others, and changed the lives of all those affected.

"This was a hate-filled, targeted attack, designed to incite fear, but instead of driving us apart it has brought us closer together.

"I have been deeply moved to see our community stand stronger than ever to reject that message of hate and fear."

A light display projecting "LondonUnited" will also be erected on the Muslim Welfare House on Monday evening.

On Saturday, the Islington Faiths Forum will host a "Great Get Together" in the courtyard of Muslim Welfare House with the aim of "bringing the community together in peace and mutual understanding".