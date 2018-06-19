Image copyright BTP Image caption Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, 19, and Harrison Scott-Hood, 23, were found dead on tracks near Loughborough Junction station on Monday

Tributes have been paid to two of three men killed by a train near a south London station.

Harrison Scott-Hood, 23, and Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, 19, were found dead on tracks near Loughborough Junction station on Monday with another 23-year-old man.

Mr Carrasco's family said they were "painting graffiti late at night in a particularly dangerous place".

Mr Scott-Hood's parents said he was a "beautiful artist" and "kind man".

Police were called at about 07:30 BST on Monday and the three were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood spray cans were found near the bodies.

Image caption Messages have been left to the trio at the station under the "tags" of Kbag, Lover and Trip

Image copyright PA Image caption Officers could be seen taking photos of graffiti as part of their inquiries

Susie and Perry Scott-Hood said their son, from Muswell Hill, was "loved by everyone".

"He was an intelligent and wonderful boy who had so many close friends," they said.

"Many people will know Harrison loved to travel, he was a beautiful artist and spent time recently travelling around Vietnam and Cambodia.

"Harrison completed us. He is irreplaceable."

'Rest In Paint'

Spanish-American national Mr Carrasco, from the Hampstead area, was due to start a course in graphic design in September, his family said.

A statement read: "His absence has left a deep hole in the family.

"We believe the three were hit by a train when they were painting graffiti late at night in a particularly dangerous place."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Evidence bags taken from the scene by officers contained spray cans

At the scene, flowers and spray cans lie next to shutters spray-painted with "RIP" and love hearts.

The third victim has not been identified, but messages were left to the trio under the "tags" of Kbag, Lover and Trip on social media.

Many read "Rest In Paint", alongside images of painted tags on trains and walls.

It is believed the victims could have been struck overnight, when freight trains use the rail network more frequently as the passenger pathways are clear.

British Transport Police's Supt Matt Allingham said: "When graffiti artists do get on to the tracks, there is massive risk."

Image caption Police warned of the risks of trespassing on train tracks to paint graffiti

On Monday, a tweet by former Transport for London (TfL) board member Brian Cooke described the dead men as "common scum who cost the railway millions and keep fares high".

His account has since become private but was captured and shared by graffiti magazine Frontline.

One Instagram user described the comments as "insensitive and ignorant", while another said he had gone "too far".

A Twitter user wrote: "Think before you vocalise such brutal opinions."

Mr Cooke was a TfL board member between 2012 and 2016.

He was removed as chairman of London TravelWatch after breaching the terms of his appointment by declaring his support for Boris Johnson days before the 2008 mayoral election.