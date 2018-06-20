Rolling Stones fans caught up in Twickenham train chaos
Thousands of Rolling Stones fans were left stranded on Tuesday night as travel disruptions caused havoc at several London train stations.
Passengers at London Waterloo - the UK's busiest station - and Stones fans leaving Twickenham Stadium were caught up in the chaos.
South Western Railway apologised for the disruption, which it said were caused by a "series of incidents".
These, it added, led to "knock-on delays" and cancellations.
'Complete embarrassment'
Music fans leaving Twickenham Stadium, which holds 50,000 people, took to social media to complain about the lack of transport.
Lucie Scholey tweeted it took her three houses to get home and had suffered "absolutely appalling service".
Another passenger described London's transport as "a shambles" and a "complete embarrassment".
Passengers at Waterloo station were equally dismayed at the disruptions with one calling South Western a "complete and utter joke".
Jamie Robertson said it had been "total chaos" at Waterloo.
On Wednesday the train company said: "First, one of the lines through Clapham Junction was blocked by a train fault and then a damaged passenger assistance alarm caused another train to block the line at Vauxhall. A points failure at Waterloo further restricted platform access, compounding the delays.
"These incidents resulted in crew and trains being severely displaced leading to knock on delays and disruption with some trains terminating short of their destinations and some cancellations."
It added it had warned Twickenham Stadium about the problems and urged officials to direct concertgoers to other transport services where their tickets would be accepted.
Passengers delayed by more than 15 minutes due to rail disruption are entitled to compensation with details available on the South Western Railway website.