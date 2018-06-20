Image copyright Family of Rashan Charles Image caption Rashan Charles died after being apprehended by police in Dalston

The death of a man who was restrained by a police officer was accidental, an inquest has found.

Rashan Charles, 20, died in hospital after police chased him into a shop in Dalston, east London, on 22 July 2017.

A jury at St Pancras Coroner's Court found the officer used "justified" force against Mr Charles but he failed to follow other police protocols.

The father-of-one's death sparked violence and led to threats being made to police.

Coroner Mary Hassell read the jury's narrative verdict, which said Mr Charles died of a cardiac arrest and an obstructed airway during the restraint.

During the inquest, the court was shown CCTV footage of Mr Charles putting a "golf ball-sized" package in his mouth before he was grabbed from behind by an officer.

The officer, who was granted anonymity and referred to in court as BX47, then restrained Mr Charles.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The coroner, Mary Hassell, had apologised to the court for showing "distressing" footage of Mr Charles's restraint

An initial investigation conducted by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the package, which was later removed from Mr Charles's mouth by paramedics, contained a mixture of caffeine and paracetamol.

BX47 failed to follow Met Police protocol by taking "immediate and appropriate action in the face of a medical emergency", the jury found.

It added that the officer had not managed the involvement of a passer-by, known as Witness 1, who said he put a finger down Mr Charles's throat in a bid to help him.

However, the jury said the BX47's failures did not make a difference to Mr Charles's death.

It added: "Rashan's death was an accident, which occurred by virtue of deliberate human actions on the part of Rashan, the police officer who chased him and a civilian bystander."