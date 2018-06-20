Woman dies after being hit by bus in east London
- 20 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after being hit by a bus in east London.
The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was struck in High Street, Stratford, at about 13:30 BST.
Police, London Ambulance Service and the capital's air ambulance attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police cordon has been set up as inquiries into the incident continue. Road closures are in place and 14 bus routes have been diverted.