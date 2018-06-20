Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to High Street in Stratford, east London, at about 13:30 BST

A woman has died after being hit by a bus in east London.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was struck in High Street, Stratford, at about 13:30 BST.

Police, London Ambulance Service and the capital's air ambulance attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police cordon has been set up as inquiries into the incident continue. Road closures are in place and 14 bus routes have been diverted.