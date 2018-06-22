Image copyright Alan Buckingham Image caption Armed police were at the scene

A man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb forced the evacuation of London's Charing Cross railway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) was called to reports of a man on the underground tracks at 06:35 BST. Armed police also attended the scene.

A Met Police spokesman said the man was detained and no-one has been injured.

There was disruption to the mainline and London Underground services but all are now running normally.

Image caption Police said a man had been arrested

Police and rail staff are working to reopen the station, which is one of London's busiest.

A BTP spokesman said: "A man claiming to have a bomb at Charing Cross station has now been arrested.

"We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident."

Image caption Trains travelling through Charing Cross station were temporarily stopped during the incident