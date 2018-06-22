Image copyright @_fastamersham Image caption The building on fire is the Somers Town Coffee House

A large fire has broken out at a pub near three major railway stations in central London.

The London Fire Brigade said it was called to a blaze in Chalton Street, a few hundred metres from Euston, King's Cross and St Pancras, at 20:06 BST.

Witnesses reported seeing flames and plumes of smoke coming from the pub called the Somers Town Coffee House.

There are currently at least 72 firefighters tackling the blaze, the brigade said.

Half of the roof and part of the first floor is alight, it added.

'Scary situation'

Corin Faife was in the pub watching the World Cup game between Serbia and Switzerland with his brother when he noticed a group of people outside and saw some smoke.

"Suddenly the fire alarm went off and a staff member told us to get out," the 32-year-old said.

"The bar staff were running around making sure everybody got out.

"It was a pretty scary situation. We grabbed all of our things and ran out."

Image copyright @_fastamersham Image caption There are currently 72 firefighters tackling the blaze, the London Fire Brigade said

Image copyright @corintxt Image caption The pub was evacuated as clouds of smoke settled over the street

Mr Faife, a journalist, said he left the area because there was "lots of smoke".

The London Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene by the Metropolitan Police at 20:11.

A spokeswoman added: "Our first responders arrived to the scene within 10 minutes. We remain at the scene."

There are not thought to be any casualties.