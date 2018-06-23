Image copyright Google Image caption Police are still waiting to formally identify the victim

A man has been killed outside Greenford Tube station in west London.

Police and paramedics found two men, both in their late 30s, "unresponsive" after being called at 01:46 BST to reports of a fight.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury.

The Met said a crime scene cordon remained in place outside the station. No arrests have so far been made.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Police are still trying to trace the victim's next of kin.

Central Line and Great Western Railway (GWR) services were affected while officers carried out investigations at the scene but have since returned to normal.