A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead in a back garden in south-east London.

The woman, thought to be in her 50s, was discovered behind a house in Tunnel Avenue, Greenwich, at about 11:30 BST on Saturday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said it appeared she had been stabbed and they were informing her next of kin.

The arrested man, aged in his 50s, is being questioned at a south London police station.

The Met said they believed the dead woman and the arrested man were known to each other, although they do not believe the incident is domestic.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be held on Sunday afternoon.