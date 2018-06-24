A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a back garden in south-east London.

Gary Davies, 50, of Tunnel Avenue, Greenwich, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 56-year-old woman was found dead behind a house in Tunnel Avenue at about 11:30 BST on Saturday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said it appeared she had been stabbed. Her next of kin have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place.

The spokesman added: "Although the incident is not thought to be domestic, detectives believe the deceased and the man charged were known to each other."