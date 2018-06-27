Image copyright PA Image caption Jonathan King was accused of assaulting 11 teenage boys

The jury in the trial of music producer Jonathan King has been discharged.

Mr King, of Bayswater, west London, had denied 24 sexual assault offences against boys between 1970 and 1988.

Sitting at Southwark Crown Court, Judge Deborah Taylor discharged the jury of five men and seven women for legal reasons that cannot be reported.

It was claimed the 73-year-old, who was appearing under his real name Kenneth George King, used his fame to carry out attacks on boys aged between 14 and 16.

The court was told the music mogul lured youngsters into his Daimler or Rolls-Royce cars before driving them home, where they were allegedly plied with alcohol.