Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jordan Douherty was killed outside Clockhouse Community Centre in Romford on Saturday

A fourth teenager has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of an aspiring rapper outside a birthday party.

Jordan Douherty was beaten and stabbed during three separate attacks outside a Romford community centre on Saturday.

The 15-year-old, who performed drill music under the name Young Valenti, died after fights broke out when people were turned away from the centre.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Newham on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Jordan, from Grays in Essex, died from hypovolaemic shock caused by a stab wound to the left ventricle of the heart.

He is the youngest victim of more than 80 murder investigations that have been launched across the capital this year.

Police said they were aware of the 15-year-old's involvement in drill music but "there is no evidence at this stage that this was a motive".

Three other teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17 who were held at the scene on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.