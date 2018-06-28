Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to reports of a fight in Cavendish Road, Edmonton, on Wednesday evening

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder following the death of a man in north London.

Police were called to Cavendish Road, Edmonton, at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday to reports of a fight between men armed with baseball bats.

A 20-year-old man was found with stab wounds and later pronounced dead.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital and will be questioned later, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesman said officers were keeping an open mind as to a possible motive and the dead man's next of kin had been informed.