Romford death: Teenager charged with rapper's murder
A teenager has been charged with the murder of an aspiring rapper outside a birthday party in east London.
Jordan Douherty was beaten and stabbed outside a community centre in Romford on Saturday evening.
The 15-year-old, who performed drill music under the name Young Valenti, died after fights broke out when people were turned away from the centre.
Police said a 16-year-old male had been charged with murder. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.
A post-mortem examination found Jordan, from Grays in Essex, died from hypovolaemic shock caused by a stab wound to the left ventricle of the heart.
He is the youngest victim of more than 80 murder investigations that have been launched across the capital this year.