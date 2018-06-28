London

Romford death: Teenager charged with rapper's murder

  • 28 June 2018
Related Topics
Jordan Douherty Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Jordan Douherty performed drill music under the name Young Valenti

A teenager has been charged with the murder of an aspiring rapper outside a birthday party in east London.

Jordan Douherty was beaten and stabbed outside a community centre in Romford on Saturday evening.

The 15-year-old, who performed drill music under the name Young Valenti, died after fights broke out when people were turned away from the centre.

Police said a 16-year-old male had been charged with murder. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.
Image caption The 15-year-old was killed outside Clockhouse Community Centre

A post-mortem examination found Jordan, from Grays in Essex, died from hypovolaemic shock caused by a stab wound to the left ventricle of the heart.

He is the youngest victim of more than 80 murder investigations that have been launched across the capital this year.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites