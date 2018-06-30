Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England said closed lanes have since reopened

A collision involving eight cars and a horsebox on the M25 brought motorway traffic to a standstill.

One person was treated at the scene of the crash, on the clockwise carriageway between Junctions 14 and 15.

London Ambulance Service said paramedics were called at about 11:00 BST to the scene, where delayed drivers had got out of their vehicles.

Highways England said the motorway was later reopened and traffic was on the move again.

Image copyright @arsenal409 Image caption Motorists got out of their cars while waiting for the queue to move in the 25°C heat

The vehicles involved, including an empty horsebox, were moved to the hard shoulder within about 30 minutes, a spokesman added.

Motorists said they were delayed by at least 45 minutes.