Heathrow M25 crash: Eight cars and horsebox in collision
- 30 June 2018
A collision involving eight cars and a horsebox on the M25 brought motorway traffic to a standstill.
One person was treated at the scene of the crash, on the clockwise carriageway between Junctions 14 and 15.
London Ambulance Service said paramedics were called at about 11:00 BST to the scene, where delayed drivers had got out of their vehicles.
Highways England said the motorway was later reopened and traffic was on the move again.
The vehicles involved, including an empty horsebox, were moved to the hard shoulder within about 30 minutes, a spokesman added.
Motorists said they were delayed by at least 45 minutes.
