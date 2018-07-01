Image copyright PA Image caption Festivals are a huge part of the UK summer calendar (stock image)

Four people have been stabbed at a music festival in east London.

Two of the men who were hurt at Garage Nation festival in Hainault Forest Country Park on Saturday were airlifted to hospital.

One of them, a 26-year-old man, may have life-changing injuries, while the other, a 22-year-old, has non life-threatening wounds, police said.

Two other male victims had less serious injuries, the Metropolitan Police added.

The third victim self-presented at an east London hospital suffering from a less serious stab wound, while the fourth was treated at the scene by medics and left before police arrived.

Police were called at 19:35 BST and London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

There were 15,000 people expected at the festival and more than 100 garage, house and RnB artists were performing, according to the event website.

Festival organisers have been contacted for comment.