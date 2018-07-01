Archway stabbing: Boy, 11, arrested over attempted murder
- 1 July 2018
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in north London.
It is after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times near Archway on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.
The Met said officers were called to Fairbridge Road near Archway shortly before 19:00 BST.
The teenager was taken to an east London hospital by air ambulance and police said they were awaiting an update on his condition.