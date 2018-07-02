Image copyright PA Image caption Dr Jeroen Ensink was killed outside his home as he went to post cards announcing his daughter's birth

The widow of an academic who was stabbed to death by a mentally ill man has demanded answers at his inquest.

Nadja Ensink-Teich said she wants to know why prosecutors dropped charges against Femi Nandap just days before he killed Dr Jeroen Ensink.

Nandap is serving an indefinite hospital order for fatally stabbing Dr Ensink, 41, as he left his home in Islington, north London, in 2015.

The inquest heard knife-related charges were withdrawn days before the killing.

Mrs Ensink-Teich told St Pancras Coroner's Court she wants questions answered, including why the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the charges and what contact Nandap had with health services in the UK.

In a statement read to the court, she asked: "How can it be Mr Nandap, apparently so mentally unwell, was armed with a knife and was at liberty on the day he killed my husband?"

Image copyright PA Image caption Femi Nandap has admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility

Police were told Nandap had been treated with anti-psychotic drugs in his home nation of Nigeria while on bail over the knife-related charges.

The jury heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and believed he was a "Messiah" who could communicate with people telepathically.

A post-mortem examination found Dr Ensink, who worked at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, died of shock and haemorrhage, as well as multiple wounds to the chest and back.

He was killed as he left his home to post cards announcing the birth of his daughter in December 2015.

Depression and psychosis

Six days before he attacked the Dutch academic, the CPS had dropped charges against Nandap of possession of a knife and assaulting a police officer.

The inquest heard his sister had written to police telling them Nandap was not fit to travel because he was suffering from depression and psychosis.

The CPS and the Metropolitan Police are both represented at the inquest.

Nandap, 25, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in 2016.

The inquest, expected to last three weeks, continues.