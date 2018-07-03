Image copyright PA Image caption Officers were called to Fairbridge Road near Archway

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder of a teenager who was stabbed multiple times.

The teenager, from Islington, will appear in court later today.

A boy, also 14, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was found injured in Fairbridge Road near Archway, north London, shortly before 19:00 BST on Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested but has been bailed pending further inquires.

A boy, 11, earlier arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is no longer a suspect in the investigation.