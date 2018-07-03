London

West Hampstead fire: Crews battle balconies blaze

  • 3 July 2018
West Hampstead fire Image copyright Kirsten Levemore
Image caption The fire spread to four balconies in a block of flats in West Hampstead

A fire which spread to four balconies in a block of flats sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the sky above north-west London.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were deployed to the building in Heritage Lane, West Hampstead, at about 11:25 BST.

Local roads including West End Lane were closed to allow emergency services to fight the blaze.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is currently not known.

