West Hampstead fire: Crews battle balconies blaze
- 3 July 2018
A fire which spread to four balconies in a block of flats sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the sky above north-west London.
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were deployed to the building in Heritage Lane, West Hampstead, at about 11:25 BST.
Local roads including West End Lane were closed to allow emergency services to fight the blaze.
London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is currently not known.