Image copyright Kirsten Levemore Image caption The fire spread to four balconies in a block of flats in West Hampstead

A fire which spread to four balconies in a block of flats sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the sky above north-west London.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were deployed to the building in Heritage Lane, West Hampstead, at about 11:25 BST.

Local roads including West End Lane were closed to allow emergency services to fight the blaze.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is currently not known.