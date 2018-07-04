Image copyright Delancey Image caption Plans for the development include a new university campus

Plans to bulldoze a shopping centre in Elephant and Castle have been approved by amid opposition from locals.

The proposals include demolishing the centre, building 979 homes and creating a new university campus.

Southwark Council's planning committee narrowly voted in favour of the plans at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Protesters and opposition councillors have vowed to lobby London Mayor Sadiq Khan to get a "better deal" from developers Delancey.

The are concerns the proposals do not include enough affordable housing and that existing traders would not have enough protection.

After more than four hours, the council's planning commitee voted 4-to-3 in favour of the application, with one abstention.

The plans will go before the Greater London Assembly for final approval.

Rebecca Lury, who opposed the proposals, posted a statement signed by several fellow councillors after the vote.

Protesters, including local traders, had gathered outside the council building before the meeting took place.

The plans had previously been halted by the committee over issues including affordable housing.

The new regeneration proposals include the construction of a new campus at the London College of Communication, more retail space, a 35-storey tower, and a new Tube station entrance.

It also includes 35% affordable housing and is expected to create 1,230 construction jobs over 10 years, developers said.