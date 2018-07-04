London

Barking stabbing: Man charged with murdering Abdulrahman Juma

  • 4 July 2018
Related Topics
Abdulrahman Nassor Juma Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Abdulrahman Nassor Juma was found stabbed in Barking on 17 May

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in north London.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, who was known to his friends as Mani, was attacked in Crows Road, Barking at about 23:30 BST on 17 May.

Police and paramedics found the 23-year-old suffering from multiple wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fahad Sued, 22, has been charged and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites