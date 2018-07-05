London Victoria travel chaos due to signal problems
Commuters have been advised to avoid London Victoria railway station after a signal failure caused major disruption across south London.
Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services are all badly disrupted, National Rail said.
There has been a total loss of signalling power on three separate supplies in the Streatham area, Govia Thameslink Railway said.
A spokesman said Network Rail was working to solve the problems.
He said: "In the meantime passengers are urged not to travel from the south on our remaining services, which will be heavily overcrowded."